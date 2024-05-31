Seasonal Burn Ban To Take Effect In Grant County

A seasonal burn ban will go into effect in Grant County this weekend.

The annual ban, which will begin on Saturday (June 1), was put into action by the Grant County Commissioners in 2017.

It prohibits all outdoor burning with the exception of agricultural and horticultural burns permitted through the Washington Department of Ecology, as well as campfires in approved devices where allowed.

Charcoal and gas barbecues are also permitted, along with recreational fires at private residences in approved pits with a non-combustible perimeter of at least 25 feet.

The ban runs until Sept. 30.

