Ruling To Shutdown Leavenworth STR Upheld On Appeal

A short-term rental in Leavenworth that had operated for over twenty years prior to being shutdown will not be reopening.

The detached cabin is adjacent to a residence off Icicle Road which both began offering overnight stays in 2006 as Icicle Bunk, LLC, but its permit was not renewed by Chelan County when its short-term rental codes changed in 2021.

The County rejected the renewal because its refreshed rtles did not allow for two short-term rentals to operate on a single parcel of land.

On Tuesday, the Washington Court of Appeals upheld the County's denial of permit.

The house and cabin had been owned and operated by Robert and Brenda Wilbur, who sold the property earlier this year.

Get our free mobile app