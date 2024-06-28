Road Project To Start On U.S. 97A From Wenatchee To Chelan

A contractor for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be performing chip sealing construction work on US97A between Wenatchee and Chelan starting next week.

The project is part of a pavement preservation effort which improves the roadway surface without having to completely replace the pavement.

Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Sebastian Moraga says the work will take place in several locations.

"Contractors will be doing wheel path chip seal on three different stretches of 97A, around Wenatchee, around Entiat, around Chelan, right before you get to the city limits of Chelan," said Moraga.

The project starts Monday after being delayed by weather on Thursday.

The work will be performed over six days and be completed by July 11.

The project will be in place next Monday and Tuesday, and then again on the following Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Work will start at 7 a.m. and end around 5 p.m each day.

Travelers should expect flagger-controlled traffic and pilot cars with delays as each direction of the highway will take turns traveling through the construction zone.

"We're not talking closures or anything like that," Moraga said. "We're not going to be closing the roads. There's not going to be a need for a detour."

The work is part of the Strategic Pavement Preservation project, which last year completed crack sealing and chip sealing on sections of roadway from Wenatchee to Coulee Dam and from Othello to Brewster.