Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer who competed against transgender athlete Lia Thomas, will keynote the Chelan County Republican Central Committee Lincoln Day Dinner this Sunday in Wenatchee.

Gaines is a national figure defending women's single-sex spaces and advocate for women's safety and privacy in sports.

"I could never have imagined that I would have this platform for merely saying somehing that is so simple and that everyone in that room will already know" Her remarks will focus on the unfair competion of competing against a male athlete, the locker room privacy issues and "the silencing we faced" Gaines shared, in an interview with KPQ.

"Women are one group of individuals whose rights we promote and believe are important," says Chelan County Central Committee GOP chairman Aaron Young. "Despite different characterizations, women's rights are individual rights and they're important to our group."

14 year old track athlete Annaleigh Wilson form East Wenatchee will attend as a special guest.

Wilson competed this spring in Cashmere against a male transgender athlete from Liberty Bell Juniot High who dominated events with girls in a Junior Olympics qualifier track meet.

Wilson has strong opinions herself and says the current WIAA rules allowing athletes to compete as the gender they identify with is unfair to all athletes.

"I'm excited to hear Riley talk about how we can move on from this and make it right. I'm excited to hear what she has to say about how this is not fair and how this needs to change"

The Lincoln Day Dinner is co-hosted by Chelan/Douglas County Republican Women

Tickets are available until 5pm Thursday