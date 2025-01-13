Rep. Tom Dent Shaken, But Uninjured In I-90 Crash

Thirteenth District Washington State Rep. Tom Dent (R - Moses Lake) was shaken but emerged unscathed after an accident near Snoqualmie Pass this week.

Dent was returning to his home in Moses Lake from Olympia on Thursday night when the vehicle he was driving struck two deer that had suddenly jumped into the roadway of Interstate-90 outside North Bend.

The Republican who's been serving in the House of Representatives since 2015 said he had no time to react to the animals, both of which were killed in the collision.

Dent's car was totaled but he did not suffer any significant injuries in the accident.

In a post on social media, Dent credited the car, which he claimed to purchase because of its high safety ratings, for saving his life.

