The Red Bridge Fire in Kittitas County is still listed at 0% containment as it continues its steady burn near Cle Elum.

Fire officials say the blaze has torched 44 acres of dry grass and mixed timber since sparking late Monday afternoon.

The fire has damaged at least two structures, including one primary and one secondary residence, and is threatening numerous others, as well as power lines in the area.

Get our free mobile app

A Level 3 evacuation notice remains in effect for residents north of Red Bridge Road between Wheil Ridge Road the Teanaway River, while Level 2 notices persist from State Route 970 to Red Bridge Road and from Teanaway Road to the Teanaway River.

Dozens of personnel are currently assigned to the blaze under a Type 3 Incident Management Team from Southeast Washington, including crews from Kittitas County Fire District No. 7 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Firefighters have been attacking the flames with line crews and hand crews using multiple apparatus, as well as aerial suppression from at least one fixed-wing aircraft.

The fire ignited during triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds that prompted both Extreme Heat and Red Flag Warnings to start the week, and has continued burning during a second Red Flag Warning that was issued Tuesday.

Fire officials say activity on the blaze is expected to be potentially active again today, with another Red Flag Warning scheduled to be in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and daytime temperatures in the mid-90s.