Authorities have concluded that Synthia N. Ring, of East Wenatchee, was murdered.

This past Tuesday, East Wenatchee police conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 500 block of Eastmont Ave. It was 9:30 p.m. local time when officers encountered a distraught four-year-old; the boy was unattended and crying profusely.

The apartment door was locked, but nevertheless police managed to gain entry. Once the boy - Synthia Ring's son - was secured, officers proceeded with their welfare check.

Ring's bedroom was also locked from the outside. Officers had little choice except to barge their way in; they had tried, repeatedly and without success, to elicit a response from the bedroom's occupant.

What they found next was harrowing: Ring was dead. She'd been lying lifelessly in the room for an indeterminate period of time.

In the days that followed, East Wenatchee PD carried out an investigation into Ring's death. They had assistance from both the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia River Task Force.

Ring's death, according to a memorandum issued this afternoon, has been classified as a homicide.

Ring, a white woman, was 28 years old. She leaves behind one child, the four-year-old mentioned above. He is presently in the care of family members.

Ring's family has authorized the release of her identity, which was not known prior to this afternoon.

A suspect is still being sought.