The Legacy of Rainier Beer

Rainier Beer is the most iconic beer in the Pacific Northwest.

First-generation German brewer Andrew Hemrich founded the lager in 1878 and named it after Mount Rainier.

By 1914, less than 40 years after its founding, Rainier became a regional powerhouse in the West Coast beer world, as it became the sixth-largest brewery in the world.

In 1954, the company erected the iconic Rainier "R" sign above the brewery, which became a landmark of the Seattle skyline.

However, Pabst Brewing bought Rainier in the 90s and operations moved out of the building where the "R" stood. Tully's Coffee bought the building and started operating out of it, and placed a giant "T" instead.

The Return of the Iconic "R" Sign (But Not the Original)

So, what the heck happened to the original "R?"

There were multiple movements advocating for the return of the "R" in its absence, including "Historic Seattle," a non-profit organization focused on preserving historic buildings. It created a petition in 2012 to re-raise the sign and bring it back.

Well, the building reignited the iconic sign in October 13. Beer lovers rejoiced.

However, you may not realize that it is not the original neon "R." It is merely a replica overlooking the Seattle skyline today.

Well, when Tully's took over the building in 2000, the Museum of History & Industry purchased the legendary "R" and placed it on the first floor, called, the "Faye. G. Allen Grand Atrium." A 1919 Boeing B-1 hangs in the center of the space, while the neon Rainier sign oversees it.

So, if you're trying to find the REAL "R" sign, go to Seattle as part of one of your day trips and visit the museum.

That's the story! In the meantime, you can enjoy the "R" sign in the Seattle skyline, but just remember it's a replica.