Quincy Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a Quincy man in mid-May.

Quincy Police Department says they are asking for the public's help with the investigation into the homicide occurring on May 15 in the 200 block of I Street SW in Quincy at approximately 1:05 a.m. The shooting claimed the life of Joshua Avalos.

Authorities apprehended a man for charges unrelated to the shooting after he barricaded himself inside his residence. Detectives questioned him regarding the homicide but did not charge him.

Now, investigators are asking for assistance of all residents in the 100 block through the 400 block of I Street SW, J Street SW, K Street SW, and L Street SW who have cameras to review their footage. Police are looking for a time frame of 8 p.m. May 14 through 1:30 a.m. May 15.

If you have any information about the wherabouts of Avalos prior to his death or any information, you can contact the Quincy Police Department and ask for Detective Silva.