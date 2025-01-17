Quincy Man Sentenced To 26+ Years For Child Sex Crimes

A Quincy man has been sentenced to over 26 years in prison for multiple sex crimes involving children.

A federal judge handed down the 318-month sentence to 37-year-old Jose Martinez-Cruz on Jan. 10.

The term follows Martinez-Cruz's conviction on multiple counts of child molestation and incest, as well as child rape.

The case against Martinez-Cruz began in January, 2022 and was prosecuted by U.S. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Grant County Carlee Bittle.

The judge ordered Martinez-Cruz's term to be indeterminate, meaning he could eventually spend the rest of his life in prison. Should he ever be released from prison, Martinez-Cruz will spend the remainder of his life in community custody.