Quincy Man Killed In Collision With Semi-Truck

An elderly man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Adams Road North and Road 5 Northwest when 81-year-old Ford Hemmann of Quincy turned his sedan into the path of a tractor-trailer truck driven by 32-year-old Isaac Anderson of Colfax.

Hemmann was killed instantly by the impact of the collision, while Anderson was uninjured in the crash, which closed part of Adams Road Northwest and snarled traffic in the area for over three hours.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate if intoxication was a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.