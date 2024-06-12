Quincy Man In Jail For Child Porn After 6-Month Investigation

A 22-year-old Quincy man is in jail for possession of sexually explicit images of children.

Isaac N. Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 500-block of C Street Southeast after a six-month investigation.

Detectives say they used several search warrants to identify Gutierrez and the location where sexually explicit images of children were downloaded.

Grant County deputies say they received a tip about someone uploading images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The investigation included local, state, and federal agencies.

A team of detectives from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team also known as INET, the Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigators, and the Quincy Police Department gathered evidence at the scene.

In addition, Seattle Police sent their electronics detection K9 to search the home for digital devices. SPD investigators then forensically examined those devices.

A search warrant was served at Gutierrez’s home Tuesday morning, where he was taken into custody.

Detectives say the investigation will continue.

Gutierrez is now in the Grant County Jail under suspicion of three counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.