The Pomas Fire has grown slowly to 1,759 acres and is burning primarily inside the Glacier Peak Wilderness, 36 miles northwest of Entiat, WA

Fire information officer Ben Shearer reports the blaze in the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire continues to spread slowly north into the headwaters of the Entiat River and to the south on both sides of the Entiat River. The Northwest 7 Interagency Incident Management Team is also planning for fire protection on private properties south of the fire area.

Due to the steep terrain, three hotshot crews (hand crews) and 3 Type 1 helicopters are building line along the southern flank. There is also work to create helicopter landing spots to support firefighters.

Shearer reports 11 crews, 9 engines, 5 helicopters, 4 bulldozers, 7 water tenders with a total of 483 personnel are assigned to the Pomas Fire.

Crews, engines, timber fallers, dozers and heavy equipment are working along Tommy Creek Road, Shady Pass Road toward Chelan, and the area trail systems. The work includes previous containment lines, improving firebreaks, and clearing trails.

The fire is burning in grass, shrubs, dead and heavy downed timber within the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire. It started from a June 13th lightning strike.

The Pomas fire is burning in steep terrain and downed timber from the 2015 Wolverine Fire Image: Inciweb

Pomas Terrain 3

Pomas Terrain

Smoke may be visible from Entiat, Chelan, and Winthrop. The increased temperatures and lower humidity may increase the fire activity and add to the smoky conditions in the area. Monitor the smoke and air quality at: https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/

Evacuations: Currently, there are no evacuation orders and no threat to structures or homes.

Closures: The Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lakes, Silver Falls Trail and Campground are closed. The fire is still 12 air miles from the Pacific Crest Trail and is currently no threat to the trail.

Pomas Fire closure area

Roads Closed

• FSR 5100 (ENTIAT RIVER) north from the Entiat Sno-Park

• FSR 5605 (TOMMY CREEK)

• FSR 5605-111

• FSR 5900 (SHADY PASS) from the junction with FSR5100 to the junction with FSR5903

• FSR 5900-112 (BIG HILL)

• FSR 5606 (NORTH FORK)

• FSR 5608 (DUNCAN HILL)

• FSR 5901

• FSR 5902

• FSR 5501 within the area described above

Developed Campgrounds Closed

• SILVER FALLS

• COTTONWOOD

• LAKE CREEK

• FOX CREEK

• THREE CREEK

• SPRUCE GROVE

• NORTH FORK

• SNOWSHOE SPRING

• HANDY SPRING

• JUNIOR POINT

• GROUSE MOUNTAIN

• HALFWAY SPRINGS

Trails Closed

• No. 1400 (ENTIAT RIVER)

• No. 1404 (COW CREEK)

• No. 1404A (MYRTLE LAKE)

• No. 1430A (LARCH LAKE HIKER)

• No. 1430 (LARCH LAKES)

• No. 1442 (SILVER FALLS)

• No. 1408 (GARLAND PEAK)

• No. 1453 (POMAS PASS)

• No. 1405 (ICE CREEK)

• No. 1230 (SNOWBRUSHY) from the junction with Trail #1400 to Milham Pass

• No. 1432 (45 MILE DRIVE)

• No. 1434 (DUNCAN HILLL)

• No. 1435 (ANTHEM CREEK)

• No. 1433 (PYRAMID MOUNTAIN)

• No. 1439 (SOUTH PYRAMID CREEK)

• No. 1431 (COOL CREEK)

• No. 1231 (WILSON CREEK)

• No. 1437 (NORTH FORK ENTIAT RIVER)

• No. 1436 (FERN LAKE)

• No. 1438 (PUGH RIDGE)

• No. 1440 (BUTTE CREEK)

• No. 1441 (PYRAMID MOUNTAIN)

• No. 1429 (SHETIPO CREEK)

• No. 1428 (THREE CREEK)

• No. 1425 (UPPER TOMMY)

• No. 1424 (MIDDLE TOMMY)

• No. 1423 (LOWER TOMMY)

• No. 1417

• No. 1426 (BLUE CREEK)

• No. 1425A (KLONE PEAK)

• No. 1409.1 (UPPER MAD RIVER) north of Mad Lake

• No. 1409.2

• No. 1443 (LAKE CREEK)

• No. 1444 (ANGLE PEAK)

• No. 1445 (FOURMILE RIDGE)