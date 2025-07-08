The Pomas Fire on the Entiat Ranger District has grown over the weekend to 2,415 acres. The lightning sparked blaze is 36 miles northwest of Entiat, WA and is burning grass, shrubs, timber, and downed timber within the perimeter of the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

About 550 personnel including 11 crews, 10 engines, 8 helicopters, 2 dozers, and 6 water tenders are assigned to the that was reported June 13th

The slight growth this weekend was mostly in the remote and inaccessible upper reaches of the Entiat River. The area is surrounded by steep rocky cliffs and the risk of the fire escaping the valley floor and crossing thousands of vertical feet of rocky terrain is considered very remote, but still a possibility with hot, dry and windy weather in the forecast.

Firefighters continue their full suppression strategy. Two hotshot crews based at Myrtle Lake are building direct containment line on the southern flank. Three helicopters are dropping water to support their efforts. Other crews are building new or beefing up existing containment lines at Cow Creek, Larch Creek, Ice Creek, and from Tommy Creek to Shady Pass Road and Twentyfive Mile Creek.

Structure protection work has been accomplished around recreation residences in the area.

The Incident Management Team is also working the Apple Acres fire and any other new fires in the area if necessary.

Pomas Fire map Pomas Fire map loading...

RESTRICTIONS:

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has issued Stage 2 Public Use Restrictions that prohibit campfires, recreational shooting, and other activities, due to increasing fire danger.

EVACUATIONS:

The US Forest Service and Chelan County issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for Holden Village, including the Rio Tinto Mine water treatment plant. Lucerne is not included in the advisory. Under the Level 1 advisory, people should monitor fire activity.

CLOSURES:

The Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lakes, Silver Falls Trail and Campground are closed. The fire remains some12 air miles from the Pacific Crest Trail and currently poses no threat