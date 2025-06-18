A forest fire that's been burning in rural Chelan County has grown significantly over the past 48 hours.

Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the Pomas Fire is torching dead and down timber on austere terrain within the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire in the Glacier Peak Wilderness about 36 miles northwest of Entiat.

The blaze was first reported by a hiker last Friday (June 13) and has burned 362 acres since sparking from officially-unknown causes, although it's believed to have possibly been ignited by a lightning strike which smoldered for several weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Smoke from the fire has been drifting eastward and creating hazy skies in places like the Entiat and Lake Chelan Valleys.

The entire portion of the Glacier Peak Wilderness area within the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lakes, was closed of Monday to allow for fire operations and public safety.

In addition, access to Myrtle Lake has also been closed, as well as Entiat River Trail #1400 past Duncan Hill Trail #1434, Snowbrushy Trail #1230, and Garland Peak Trail #1408. The blaze is located about 12 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, which is remains open and is currently under no threat.

No evacuation notices have been issued and no structures are currently threatened.

Due to a lack of road access near the fire's location, crews have been primarily working to knock down the flames from the air using as many as four fixed-wing scooper aircraft and at least one helicopter, along with smokejumpers, two hotshot crews, and rappelers.

Although temperatures are expected to drop by several degrees over the next couple of days, windy conditions are forecasted for the region which could lead to an increase in the fire's spread.