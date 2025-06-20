The Pomas Fire in northern Chelan County has nearly tripled in size over the past 72 hours.

The blaze is burning in dead timber within the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire about 36 miles northwest of Entiat and is currently listed at 910 acres with 0% containment.

The fire was first reported last Friday after being sparked by a lightning strike that smoldered for several weeks.

The Glacier Peak Wilderness area on the Entiat River Ranger District has been closed due to the fire, which has also prompted the closure of 15 trails in the vicinity, as well as access to Ice Lakes and Myrtle Lake.

Fire managers say the blaze is being fueled by strong winds which have seen it spread rapidly to the north-northeast into the areas of Ice and Aurora Creeks just to the west of Borealis Peak.

Smoke from the fire has been drifting eastward throughout the week and diminishing air qualities at various locations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties.

Fire personnel have primarily been attacking the blaze from the air and continue to look for opportunities to utilize old containment lines near the fire which are still in good condition.

Drivers using Entiat River Road are being advised of an increased presence of fire personnel and apparatus on and around the roadway, and are being asked to slow down and drive with caution.

The U.S. Forest Service has jurisdiction over the fire, which hasn't prompted any evacuation notices and is not currently threatening any structures nor caused any injuries.

Here is a detailed list of all trail closures associated with the Pomas Fire:

- Trail #1400 (Entiat River Trail)

- Trail #1404 (Cow Creek Trail)

- Trail #1404A (Myrtle Lake Trail)

- Trail #1430A (Larch Lake Hiker Trail)

- Trail #1430 (Larch Lakes Trail)

- Trail #1408 (Garland Peak Trail) from the saddle south of Fifth of July Mountain to the junction with

- Trail #1453 (Pomas Pass Trail)

- Trail #1405 (Ice Creek Trail)

- Trail #1230 (Snowbrushy Trail) from the junction with Trail #1400 to Milham Pass

- Trail #1432 (45-Mile Drive Trail)

- Trail #1434 (Duncan Hill Trail) from the wilderness boundary to the junction with Trail #1230

- Trail #1435 (Anthem Creek Trail)

- Trail #1433 (Pyramid Mountain Trail) from Saska Pass to the junction with Trail #1230

- Trail #1431 (Cool Creek Trail)

- Trail #1231 (Wilson Creek Trail)