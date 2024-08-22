Police Looking To Find Next Of Kin Of Crash Victim Near Royal City

Police in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance in locating the next of kin of a man who died in a single-vehicle collision near Royal City early Wednesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit says the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the Royal Camp vicinity on State Route 262 (SR-262) at the intersection of Roads 12 Southeast and A Southeast. They have not released any specific details about the accident or the vehicle involved.

The wreck led to the closure of SR-262 for several hours while the vehicle was removed and investigators worked the scene.

The identity of the man who died has not been released but police say he was the sole occupant of the lone vehicle involved in the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.