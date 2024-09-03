Police Looking For Suspects In Schawana Drive-By Shooting

Police in Grant County are investigating following a drive-by shooting in Schawana early Thursday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it took place at around 1:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of First Avenue Southwest, where a homeowner called 9-1-1 after being awakened by multiple gunshots.

Deputies responded to the location and found several bullet holes in the home's exterior, including some that had pierced its interior walls.

No one was injured and investigators are currently looking for suspects.

Police say the shooting is likely gang-related.