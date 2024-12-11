Police Looking For Suspect In Moses Lake Burglary

Police in Grant County are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a residential garage that also prompted a shelter-in-place order on Sunday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to a residence in the 6000 block of Road K.5 Southeast near Moses Lake at around 8 p.m., after a property owner spotted intruders wearing black clothing on a live surveillance video feed.

Responding deputies detained four people found near the scene, while a a fifth - 31-year-old Eric J. Fuentes of Moses Lake, fled the area on foot.

Investigators learned Fuentes was moving a trailer that he'd purchased near the residence where the alleged burglary occurred when his tow vehicle died.

Fuentes reportedly phoned another friend to give him a jump-start but the vehicle died a second time and rather than calling the same friend again, he opted to knock on the residence's door to see if the home owner would assist him.

After no one came to the door, police say Fuentes entered the garage as the homeowner watched him on the live surveillance feed.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home and issued a shelter-in-place order for neighboring residences while they used a K9 and a drone to search for Fuentes.

After finding no trace of him, the shelter-in-place was canceled at around 11 p.m. and the four detained people were released since no crimes could be connected to them.

The Sheriff's Office has recommended charges related to burglary to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Fuentes, who remains at large.