Police Looking For DUI Suspect Following Lengthy High-Speed Chase

Police in Central Washington are looking for a man they say was likely intoxicated when he led them on a lengthy high-speed pursuit early Sunday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 1:15 a.m. in Douglas County when deputies attempted to pull over a sedan with no license plates on State Route 28 near Spanish Castle.

The driver failed to stop and fled into Grant County where officers with the Quincy Police Department and Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the pursuit, following the driver on several local roads before calling off the chase near State Route 281.

Get our free mobile app

A short time later, Grant County deputies continued the pursuit after spotting the suspect's vehicle on Interstate-90 (I-90) where it reportedly crossed the center line and fog line several times and the suspect was seen tossing beer cans from the driver-side window.

Deputies set up spike strips as the sedan entered Moses Lake near East Broadway Avenue and State Route 17, but they were unsuccessful at stopping the vehicle, which then entered the parking lot of a convenience store where a deputy attempted a PIT maneuver that was also unsuccessful.

With the vehicle again fleeing at speeds as high as 105 mph, deputies called off the pursuit for a second time with the suspect last seen heading east on I-90 at Road U Northeast.

Several hours later, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle description at a property near Road O Northeast and Road 3 Northeast where a resident told investigators a man had come to his door asking for gas before leaving on foot.

Deputies located the suspect's vehicle, which had run out of gas at the property, and impounded it as evidence.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit and only the suspect's vehicle sustained any damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact law enforcement and reference Case #25GS02332. Tipsters can remain anonymous.