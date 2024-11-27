Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting In Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are investigating a drive-by shooting that they say happened in Moses Lake last weekend.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the shooting occurred Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. on Basin Street.

Get our free mobile app

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing two people leave the scene of the shooting in a gray or white sedan with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is being asked to contact the Moses Lake Police Department.