Police Investigating Dead Body With “Mortal Wounds” Found Near Pateros

Police in Okanogan County are investigating the discovery of a body near Pateros late last month.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers from the Brewster Police Department responded to reports of a deceased man whose body was surrounded by blood near a residence along U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Pateros at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Investigators say the body showed signs of "mortal wounds" and was later identified as that of Moises Moran-Perez.

Detectives reportedly obtained a search warrant for the property where Moran-Perez was found and the Washington State Patrol's mobile crime lab was called in to assist with processing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Moran-Perez is being asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at 509-422-7232. Tipsters can remain anonymous.