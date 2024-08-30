Police Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Crash Victim’s Next-Of-Kin

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the next-of-kin of a man who died in a car accident last week.

Deputies say 35-year-old Ventura Estrada-Angulo of Desert Aire was killed in the crash on Aug. 21 but attempts to find his family in both the U.S. and Mexico have proven unsuccessful.

The Sheriff's Office says the notification process for families is critical because it allows the agency to legally release a victim's remains for a proper burial.

Anyone with information about the next-of-kin of Estrada-Angulo is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160, and reference Case #24GS10262.