Pioneer Fire In Town Of Stehekin, No Buildings Damaged Yet

Homes and buildings in Stehekin are still not harmed, but the Pioneer Fire has reached into the town.

The fire is perilously close to structures in Stehekin after edging closer by the day as it continues to spread northward along Lake Chelan.

Crew member working on firelines around the community of Stehekin - Inciweb Crew member working on firelines around the community of Stehekin - Inciweb loading...

Fire Spokesperson Brad Bramlett says they've been fortunate to have no buildings destroyed by the fire since it ignited on June 8, nearly two months ago.

"Over the entire fire there's been one, they call that a minor structure, I think it's an outbuilding, that has been damaged," Bramlett said. "But we've had no structures destroyed."

The Pioneer fire has burned 36,898 acres as of 11 am Wednesday.

It remains 12 percent contained.

The fire moved into the community of Stehekin through the Purple and Imus Creek drainage. Crews were able to hold the fire to within 100 feet of several structures at pre-established control lines.

Bramlett says they have a plan to get the fire moving up and around Stehekin to save the town.

"They're going to try to force it, kind of up and around and over," said Bramlett. "Then as it drops back down again further northwest of the community, then as the further it progresses up that way, the more it will be out of harm's way from any kind of structure or life and property."

Sprinklers were activated several days ago with 27 miles of hose line through the town to spread water around homes and infrastructure. Buildings have been wrapped as have power poles to protect the grid.

Bramlett said airplanes are now dumping fire retardant in the Stehekin area and three types of helicopters are dumping bucket drops of water at and around the town.

He said the fire incident management team has areas of focus with priorities being human life first, followed by property and high value objects such as timber.