Paving Project To Cause Slowdowns On I-90 From Vantage To George

Travelers on Interstate-90 (I-90) between Ellensburg and Moses Lake can expect slowdowns during the late evening and overnight hours over the next four months starting next week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the slowdowns will impact both directions of I-90 and are being caused by work to re-pave and stripe almost 11 miles of the freeway from the east side of the Vantage Bridge (Medal of Honor Bridge) to George.

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DOT officials say the project will create single-lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from April 20th until sometime in mid-August.

Motorists should plan for increased travel times due to reduced speed limits and higher-than-normal traffic volumes through the work zone.

The DOT says the work is the second and final phase of a project which began last year to extend the life of the interstate's surface when crews re-paved and striped about 10 miles of I-90 west of of Moses Lake.