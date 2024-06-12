Palisades Fire Contained, Two Other Wenatchee Area Fires Put Out

The wildfire in the Palisades area of Douglas County is contained at 700 acres and is moving into the mop up stage.

The fire grew quickly after igniting late Monday night on just a few acres during high winds.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Operations Chief Andy Davidson says there'll still be crews on the scene for a couple of days.

"It's usually two to four times longer to do the mop up work and make sure it's completely out than it takes to do the extinguishment work," said Davidson.

There were no reports of buildings being burned. All evacuation levels were reduced to level 1.

The Palisades fire was taken over by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday because it was burning largely on federal land. It was traveling southeast up ridges toward the Baird Springs area in Grant County on Tuesday morning.

Wenatchee Valley Fire had seven brush trucks on the scene along with one fire engine, three hand crews and a bulldozer.

BLM then ordered two helicopters, one twin engine airplane and two scooper planes to battle the fire.

The cause of the Palisades fire is still under investigation.

Two More Fires

Meanwhile, Wenatchee Valley firefighters are regrouping after dealing with two additional fires on Tuesday.

A fire at a residence in the 500 block of Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee was put out inside an hour as was a brush fire off U.S Hwy 2 and North Cascade Avenue north of East Wenatchee.

Davidson says the fire off the highway consumed some acreage.

"It was likely started by some sort of industrial equipment," said Davidson. "That's probably five acres or thereabouts."

Two people were displaced by the fire on Orondo Avenue.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department also dealt with several other emergency calls before, during and after the two fires in the valley.

Davidson said they were especially thankful for the contributions of off duty firefighters and volunteers during the hectic set of events Tuesday.