Overturned Truck Spills Potatoes On Roadway Near MarDon Resort

A single-vehicle accident snarled traffic on a rural road in Southern Grant County on Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 6 a.m. near the MarDon Resort at Road 9 Southeast and Road H Southeast when a tractor trailer truck lost control and overturned, spilling its contents onto the roadway.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it isn't yet clear what caused the wreck, which is still under investigation.

"Looks like he (driver) didn't make a curve or something and then rolled the truck over and dumped all of its potatoes on the road."

Foreman says the unidentified male driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The roadway was blocked to all traffic for several hours while crews cleaned up the potatoes and removed the truck.

It is not known if the driver is facing a citation for causing the accident.