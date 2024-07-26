Overnight Fire Destroys Home, Spreads To Hills Near Cashmere

Overnight Fire Destroys Home, Spreads To Hills Near Cashmere

Reported location of 3 alarm at 9-45pm 7-25-24 Google Maps

Chelan County Fire District 6 from Monitor is on the scene of a fire at a residence in the 6600 block of North Dryden Road. 

The fire is reported to have destroyed a home and spread into the adjacent hillside. 

The fire has been burning several acres as a result of wind. 

It was reported at 9:45 pm Thursday and went to three-alarms with fire crews from Cashmere, Leavenworth and Chelan being called to the scene. 

Personnel from the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center were also sent to the fire. 

The fire is north and west of the Goodwin Bridge in Cashmere and east of Pinnacles State Park. 

No injuries have been reported and the cause has not been confirmed. 

Some crews had left the fire site before 3 am Thursday, although Chelan County Fire District was on the scene throughout the night. 

Resources from the Department of Natural Resources were also reported to have been sent to the fire. 

This is a developing story.

