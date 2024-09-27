Othello Middle School On Alert Following Student Threats

McFarland Middle School in Othello was placed on alert this week following reported threats against its students.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it received information about a potential threat to selected students at the school that they believe are connected with a feud between two rival gangs.

Get our free mobile app

The potential targets of the threats and their parents were notified and deputies also contacted a suspect who is believed to have instigated the threat.

A thorough investigation into the threats determined that none of them were credible at this time.

Authorities did not say if any arrests were made in connection to the threats.

The Othello Police Department and Othello School District both assisted with the investigation.