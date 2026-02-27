Othello Man Jailed For Arson, Making Threats To Kill
An Adams County man is in jail facing several felony charges following an incident in Othello on Thursday afternoon.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a disorderly person in the 2100 block of West Moon Road at around 1:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies reportedly encountered 44-year-old Javier Corona-Sanchez, who was uncooperative and confrontational.
Deputies used a Taser to subdue Corona-Sanchez and placed him under arrest.
He was booked into the Adams County Jail for suspicion of making threats to kill and second-degree arson.
The Sheriff's Office did not offer any further details about the incident nor the specifics of what Corona-Sanchez allegedly did to warrant being arrested.
