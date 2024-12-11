One Injured In Suspected Gang Shooting In Mattawa, Police Seek Tips

One person has injuries following a suspected gang-related shooting in Grant County.

The Mattawa Police Department says the incident happened on December 7 at just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Mattawa where evidence of gunfire was found in two separate locations.

The wounded victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but police say he has since been uncooperative with providing any information that might assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Mattawa Police Department and reference case #CR 24MA1217. Tipsters can remain anonymous.