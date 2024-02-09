One Injured In Semi Vs. Car Crash Near Othello

A Franklin County man has injuries following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi truck early Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says the accident occurred just before 2:45 a.m. about 17 miles southwest of Othello on State Route 24 when a car driven by 48-year-old Justin K. Jepson of Mesa crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming semi.

Jepson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Patrick J. Childs of Ellensburg, was not injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision and troopers say charges are pending against Jepson for causing the accident.