One Injured In Moses Lake Shooting

One person has injuries following a shooting in Grant County on Saturday night.

The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) says officers were sent to the 1100 block of North Stratford Road at around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of someone brandishing a firearm during a large fight.

Capt. Jeff Sursely says when officers arrived at the scene, they received information about a man who had reportedly been shot somewhere nearby.

"They received a call from a victim who said he'd been shot in the arm and back. He was located in the area of Stratford (Road) and Maple Drive. Officers arrived, secured the scene and called medics in."

Sursely says a witness described a white sedan pulling up next to the victim's vehicle and firing several gunshots.

The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are not saying if the shooting was gang-related nor if any suspects have been identified.

Detectives with MLPD have launched a joint investigation with the Grant County Sheriff's Office since the shooting was reported outside the city limits of Moses Lake.