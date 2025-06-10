A Kittitas County man is behind bars for murder after a fatal shooting in Ellensburg on Saturday morning.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers responded to a residence near Chestnut Street and Helena Avenue at around 2 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who received medical aid at the scene before being transported via ambulance to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Using information provided by witnesses, investigators later arrested 20-year-old James Bell Cooper, who was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Attempted Murder, after it was discovered that a second person at the location was shot but has yet to be identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.

Police have not said if the shooting is believed to be gang related.