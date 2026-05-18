One Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Yakima Canyon Crash

One Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Yakima Canyon Crash

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One person is dead and another has serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:15 p.m. on State Route 821 about 12 miles south of Ellensburg in the Yakima Canyon when a sedan driven by 21-year-old Angel Barragan of Yakima failed to negotiate a curve and struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Forest McCullough of Hoodsport.

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Barragan was killed in the collision and pronounced deceased at the scene, while his lone passenger, 19-year-old Tisiana Gonzales of Yakima, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

Troopers say McCullough and his lone passenger, 34-year-old Janelle Petersen of Hoodsport, were both uninjured in the crash.

A report from the State Patrol indicates intoxicants did not play a role in the wreck, which blocked traffic on the highway until around 10 p.m.

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Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

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