One Dead, Another Injured In Three-Car Crash Near Quincy

One person is dead and another has injuries following a three-vehicle collision in Grant County on Tuesday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 6 p.m. near Quincy on Road 5 Northwest when a sedan driven by 20-year-old Roger Torres Rodriguez of East Wenatchee crossed the center line and struck a sedan driven by 58-year-old Eric Keyes of Quincy head on.

Following the collision, both vehicles were struck by another sedan driven by 32-year-old Jason Sparks of Moses Lake.

Both Keyes and Rodriguez were transported by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center with serious injuries, and Rodriguez was later flown to an out-of-area hospital for further treatment, while Keyes was pronounced deceased.

Sparks, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, refused treatment at the scene.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says impairment was not a factor in the wreck and no charges are expected to be filed.