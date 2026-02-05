A 60-day legislative session can be unforgiving — and many policy proposals in Olympia are already dead.

Dozens of bills failed to meet Wednesday’s first major deadline in the Washington Legislature and are no longer moving forward. Even those that survived face more hurdles, including fiscal committee deadlines and a Feb.17 cutoff to pass out of their chamber of origin.

Lawmakers note bills labeled “necessary to implement the budget,” including some tax measures, are exempt — a designation legislators can apply creatively.

Among the proposals that won’t become law this year:

A four-day workweek.

House Bill 2611 would have required overtime pay after 32 hours a week. While San Juan County has adopted the model for county workers, business groups opposed the statewide proposal. It received a hearing but no vote.

Homeschooling requirements.

Senate Bill 6261 would have lowered the age at which parents must file a homeschooling declaration from 8 to 6. Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal supported the measure, citing the need for better data, but homeschool advocates objected. The bill stalled in committee.

Police hiring restrictions.

House Bill 2648 would have barred Washington police departments from hiring officers who joined U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the start of President Trump’s second term. The bill was scheduled for a vote but never taken up.

Children and social media.

Several efforts aimed at protecting minors online failed to advance. Senate Bill 6111 would have required parental consent for minors under age 17 to open social media accounts. House Bill 2400 sought safeguards for children featured in monetized online content, such as family vlogs. Sponsors say those ideas may return next year.

Grocery access.

Two bills aimed at addressing food deserts stalled — House Bill 2297 offered tax incentives to grocers, while House Bill 2313 would have allowed cities to create publicly owned grocery stores. House Bill 2294, which eases zoning restrictions for grocers, has moved forward.

Judicial appointments.

Legislation that would have required Senate confirmation for state Supreme Court and appellate court appointments never received a hearing, despite renewed calls for reform amid upcoming vacancies.

Tribal representation.

House Bill 2578, a proposal to add voting tribal members to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission, failed to advance, though supporters say they’ll try again in future sessions.

Campus encampments.

House Bill 2589 aimed to ban unauthorized encampments on college campuses. A separate bill penalizing students involved in property damage during protests also stalled after committee hearings.

With deadlines looming, lawmakers are now narrowing their focus to the smaller number of bills still alive in this year’s short session.

