It's balsamroot season in the Wenatchee Valley, and officials with Chelan County are requesting the public's assistance in keeping access to the Olalla Canyon Trail clear.

READ MORE: Balsamroot Bounty Brings Parking Concerns to Olalla Canyon

Towing and Ticket Enforcement Details

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said that wildflower seekers are parking on the roadway. Public Works said if vehicle tires are on the roadway, the car will be towed. Even if the vehicle is not towed, the Sheriff's Office could write a ticket for $100.

Why Parking Is Restricted at Olalla Canyon

This is because the canyon roadways are narrow with steep embankments and soft shoulders. There are not very many places to park safely, and the County needs the road open for emergency vehicles.

Public Works suggests taking a shuttle service to the trailhead or having a friend drop you off.

The Olalla Canyon Trail only has two small areas for parking, and County crews have placed electronic signage along both Olalla and Nahahum Canyon Roads warning people not to park along the sides of the road.

Opinion: Get There Early

Editorial note: In my personal experience, arriving at the trail early will allow you to find parking. Be there before the crowd, do not have any part of your tires on the road, and you should be fine.

Happy hiking season!