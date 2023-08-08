Okanogan County Courthouse Reopens After Envelope Scare

The Okanogan County Courthouse is back open after closing to the public last week due to the discovery of a mysterious substance.

The white powder arrived inside an envelope that was delivered to the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office on August 2.

The County says no one was injured and only one person came into direct contact with the substance, which was determined to be innocuous after being tested by the Washington State Department of Health and the FBI.

The incident caused the courthouse to be evacuated and halted the counting of primary election ballots, which resumed today (Monday, August 7).

Okanogan was one of two counties in the state whose auditor's offices received a mysterious substance in the mail last week. The Washington Secretary of State's office says the King County Auditor's Office was delivered a letter on July 31 that turned out to have trace amounts of fentanyl after analysis.