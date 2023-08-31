October Trial Date Set For Badger Mountain Road Murder Suspect

A man accused of murdering his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road back in January now has a trial date set for October.

This week, Visiting Grant County Judge John Knodell set a two-week trial for 28-year-old Dalton Scott Potter in Douglas County Superior Court that'll start on October 23.

The judge also determined most of Potter’s statements to police when he was arrested will be admissible at his trial.

During the evidentiary hearing. Judge Knodell found the phrase, "Do you know why you were arrested" to not be admissible while all other statements were admissible.

Potter's accused of murdering 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell, and of shooting at witnesses to the killing.

His total of 13 charges include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.

One of the witnesses to the shooting said Potter shot Longwell at “point blank range” in what the witness described as an “execution.”

Potter has not been cooperative during a number of his court appearances, refusing to respond to any questions in some instances while loudly complaining about mistreatment or a lack of trust in his defense attorney at other times.

He's expressed interest in representing himself several times, and did so again at Monday's evidentiary hearing.