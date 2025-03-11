North Elementary School Reopens March 11

Moses Lake School District announces the reopening of North Elementary School following a temporary closure.

Director of Public Relations Ryan Shannon says the school re-opens Tuesday following a water system inspection.

The school closed March 5 due to a water issue prompting Grant County Health District and the Department of Health to inspect the system.

Shannon says the school remained closed while officials conducted testing to ensure student staff and safety.

Health officials have completed testing and confirmed chlorine levels and other results are within normal range.

With these assurances, the departments have given North Elementary the green flag to reopen and resume normal operations March 11.