No Joke, Cougar Sighting Report Near WSU Campus in Pullman

No Joke, Cougar Sighting Report Near WSU Campus in Pullman

Canva/Dave B and WDFW stock image

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of a cougar sighting in Pullman, Washington on Tuesday.

The location was near Terre View Drive between Northwood Drive and Pullman Airport Road, according to social media posts from WSU Police.

WSU campus authorities were coordinating with the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife to alert community.

The WSU Police Department is advising people to be alert, supervise children and keep pets leashed.

Anyone seeing a cougar is being asked to call 911.

There have been no updates since the initial sighting was reported.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Read more from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife on cougars 

6 of the Most Common Wildlife You’ll Encounter in Washington State

These 6 wild animals roam the night in Washington State, which is the most likely you'll run into at night?

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Wild Cougar Leaps and Runs From Idaho Hunting Dogs

We can't believe how quick, strong, and agile this cougar is!

Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

List: Bars Where You Are Likely To Find Cougars

We all know that one friend that is either a cougar or is really into cougars. In case you don't know what a cougar is here is a quick description, "An older woman who frequents clubs in order to score with a much younger man."

When you go to a local bar do you ever feel like you spot a few older ladies that are single and ready to rage? I can say that I know many people that can easily spot them at a bar. Cougars just seem like a great time. 

We went out of our way and made a list of local bars where you are likely to find a few cougars. 

Gallery Credit: EeE

Categories: Articles, KONA News

More From 610 KONA