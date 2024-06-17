The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of a cougar sighting in Pullman, Washington on Tuesday.

The location was near Terre View Drive between Northwood Drive and Pullman Airport Road, according to social media posts from WSU Police.

WSU campus authorities were coordinating with the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife to alert community.

The WSU Police Department is advising people to be alert, supervise children and keep pets leashed.

Anyone seeing a cougar is being asked to call 911.

There have been no updates since the initial sighting was reported.

