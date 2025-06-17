A new wildfire is burning in a remote area of Northern Chelan County.

Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the Pomas Fire is torching dead and down timber on austere terrain within the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire in the Glacier Peak Wilderness about 36 miles northwest of Entiat.

The blaze was first reported by a hiker on Friday (June 13) morning and has burned about 50 acres since sparking from officially-unknown causes, although it's believed to have possibly been ignited by a lightning strike which smoldered for several weeks.

Residents in the Entiat Valley and Lake Chelan area are experiencing hazy skies to start the week as smoke from the fire drifts eastward.

The location of the fire is inaccessible by road at an elevation of roughly 5,000 feet, and crews have been hitting the fire hard since the weekend, using a helicopter and two fixed-wing scooper aircraft, along with several teams of smokejumpers.

Forest officials say their goal is to knock down the flames as safely and quickly as possible so it doesn't spread to healthy areas of the surrounding forest with more potential fuel.

Firefighters are scheduled to continue battling the blaze, largely from the air, on Monday - using up to four scoopers the public will potentially see dipping from Lake Chelan and the Columbia River, and a helicopter that will be seen intermittently dipping from both Fern and Myrtle Lakes.

Officials say Myrtle Lake is still accessible, but Fern Lake, Larch Lakes, and points further up the Entiat River Trail within the Glacier Peaks Wilderness may have limited access until the fire is brought under control.

There are no evacuation notices in effect and no structures are currently being threatened.