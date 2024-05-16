New K-9 Team Now On Patrol For Grant County Sheriff’s Office

A new K-9 team is now on patrol for the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Deputy Zane Bundy and K-9 Malie, a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, recently completed over 400 hours of training and were certified to work together in the fight against crime.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says all the training took place in Moses Lake.

"The training was provided and certified by Moses Lake (Police Department) K-9 handler, Nick Stewart. Through a partner ship with Moses Lake PD, the training was provided at no cost, which saved several thousand dollars from the Sheriff's Office budget."

Foreman says Deputy Bundy and K-9 Malie already have one arrest under their belts, after four suspects in an armed home invasion were rounded up by the Sheriff's Office on Monday.

"Deputies were able to trace those four suspects to different homes and then staked out each of the homes, taking each of the suspects into custody one at a time. Malie was able to help with the apprehension of one of those suspects."

Malie is one of two new K-9s acquired by the Sheriff's Office earlier this year.

The other, a two-year-old male Belgian Malinois from Germany named Uno, will begin working with Deputy Luis Jimenez later this year.