UPDATE Thursday, Aug. 29th 10:30 A.M.

The 10-acre Sunshine Fire is burning in Crum Canyon approx. 2 miles Northwest of Entiat, WA.

The Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest reports the fire started Wednesday and drew a quick response including fire engines and aerial suppression measures.

There are no threats to any structures or infrastructure.

Thursday, approximately 50 personnel will be working on the fire including 5 fire engines and a 20-person hand crew. Aircraft resources will be available as needed.

The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber. The cause is under investigation.

Original Post Wednesday, August 28th

A new fire was reported Wednesday in the Crum Canyon area NW of Entiat. Details were limited but Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management reported about 60 personnel are assigned to what is called the Sunshine Fire.

Five aircraft were also working the fire. Helicopters were seen dipping the Columbia River for water runs on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports estimated the fire at about 10 acres in size.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available