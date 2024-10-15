The late-season wildfire that threatened homes near Squilchuck Road 5 miles southeast of Wenatchee is now being managed by the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team.

As of 1:00pm Monday afternoon, the move means more resources and local firefighters have been released to rest and return back to their normal shifts. Incident Commander Mike Harris says additional resources are expected to arrive over the next 24 hours.

The fire is estimated at 215 acres and 30% containment. There have been no structures damaged. The cause is under investigation but initial reports tied the fire to an escaped residential debris pile burn.

A helicopter was used Sunday during the initial attack and was making additional water drops today, according to a news release.

Crews are identifying existing roads that can be used as fire lines and digging handlines or using bulldozers elsewhere.

All evacuations levels were dropped to LEVEL 1 earlier Monday including the Wenatchee Heights area at the west end of Connery Road and north of Jim Smith Road. The road at Squilchuck and Methow was reopened to through traffic.