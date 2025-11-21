The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is offering Christmas tree permits for the holiday season.

How Fourth-Graders Can Get a Free Tree Permit

A $7.50 permit allows a family to chop down one tree in the forest, with a height limit of 15 feet. Fourth-graders can obtain a free "Every Kid Outdoors" public lands pass to cut a tree from the national forest.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario said it's important to make sure you're in the National Forest when cutting your tree.

"Don't trespass on private property or state-managed lands," DeMario said. "Have a good map with you. Don't rely on GPS, because sometimes that doesn't always work in the woods, so definitely have a hard copy map or a really good idea of where you're going."

Forest Rules for Cutting Your Christmas Tree

Cutting trees is not allowed within sight of administrative sites, campgrounds, or other developed recreation areas, or within 150 feet of a stream, lake, pond or wetland area.

"When you cut your tree, it must be cut close to the ground, with the stump height no higher than six inches," DeMario said. "Remember, most campgrounds are closed during the winter, so there are no amenities like garbage dumpsters and outhouses. So remember to take all of your garbage home with you."

What to Bring Into the Forest

DeMario said it's a good idea to bring tire chains in case of snow in higher elevations. In addition, the essentials include: A saw, a tarp, rope to tie your tree down, food, water, and maybe a warm beverage.

Where to Buy Your Christmas Tree Permit

To purchase a tree permit, go to the recreation.gov website.