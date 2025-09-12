If you’ve been looking for a questionable way to upgrade your ride — good news! The North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force is cleaning out the garage and holding an online-only police auto auction.

Bidding opens Wednesday, October 1st, and runs through the 15th at publicsurplus.com. Yes, that’s right — you can shop from the comfort of your couch while you pretend you know how to check a Carfax report.

Preview day is October 7th, from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 509-422-7227 to find out where they’re hiding the goods — because apparently, it’s not a surprise party, but you still need to RSVP.

Up for grabs:

A gold 2001 Honda Accord with over 218,000 miles — because nothing says “lived-in” like a V6 that’s seen some things.

A 1989 GEO Prizm — for those who like their cars vintage, ironic, or both.

A 2004 Volkswagen Passat, a bright yellow Chevy Colorado pickup, a bronze Cadillac STS that will make you feel fancy until you see the repair bill, and more.

Oh, and for the off-grid crowd — a 20-foot Companion RV trailer and some generators.

Fair warning: everything is sold as-is, which means if the car starts smoking, makes weird noises, or bursts into flames — congratulations, it’s yours now!

Graveyard of Abandoned Cars