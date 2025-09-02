A BASE jumper died following a tragic accident on Mt. Baring in Snohomish County near Skykomish.

Get our free mobile app

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened August 19, after the 40-year-old man jumped from the 6,127-foot summit. A companion who jumped shortly after reported hearing a crash and spotting the man’s parachute around the 4,000-foot level but could not see him.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue launched a complex, three-day recovery mission in extremely hazardous terrain on the mountain’s north face. Crews rappelled into the steep area, secured anchors, and prepared the victim for an aerial lift.

Using an 800-foot long line system — the longest flown by the team to date — the victim was extracted and transported to Skykomish Airfield, where the Medical Examiner took custody.

The Medical Examiner will confirm the man’s identity and determine the official cause of death.