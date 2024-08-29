Motorcyclist Injured In Crash Near Twisp

An Okanogan County man has injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Loup Loup Pass on Wednesday evening.

The Washington State Patrol reports the accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 20 when 72-year-old Joseph Sylvestre of Twisp slowed to make a left turn from the highway in a pickup truck and was struck by a motorcycle driven by 68-year-old William Robinson, also of Twisp.

Troopers say Robinson was attempting an illegal pass and caused the accident.

Robinson sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, while Sylvestre was uninjured.

Robinson was reportedly wearing a helmet but troopers did not indicate if he was cited for causing the wreck.